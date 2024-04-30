Published On: Tue, Apr 30th, 2024

Anand Sharma, Raj Babbar in fresh Congress list of LS candidates

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leaders Anand Sharma and Raj Babbar have been named in the party’s latest list of candidates released on Tuesday for the Lok Sabha elections.

Anand Sharma has been fielded from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra

While Anand Sharma has been fielded from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra, Raj Babbar will be contesting from the Gurugram seat in Haryana.

Satpal Raizada from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh and Bhushan Patil from Mumbai North are the other two names on the list.

Anand Sharma was recently in the news for writing a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, where he said the party’s demand for a nationwide caste census might be misinterpreted as disrespecting the legacy of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

 

