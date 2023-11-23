Another Army jawan martyred, two more terrorists killed in ongoing J&K’s Rajouri encounter

Rajouri: With the encounter against terrorists continuing for the second day on Thursday, another jawan died in the ongoing gunfight between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The latest toll has taken the number of total Army personnel killed since yesterday to five.

Four Army personnel were killed on Wednesday, which included two captains and two jawans.

The slain army personnel have been identified as Captain MV Pranjal, Captain Shubham Gupta, Havildar Abdul Majid, Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht and Paratrooper Sachin Laur.

Three others were injured in the incident and they were later shifted to the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur.

Earlier in the day, two terrorists, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, and his associate, were also killed in the encounter.

According to security officials, the LeT Commander, identified by the code name Qari, had been active in the Rajouri-Poonch region with his group for the past year. He was gunned down in a fierce gun battle in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in the Rajouri District, officials reported.

He was also believed to be the mastermind behind the terrorist attacks in Dangri and Kandi. He was deployed in the area to revive terror activities in the region.

Qari’s associate has also been killed in the encounter, and their bodies have been retrieved by security officials.

The encounter started on Wednesday between terrorists and joint forces of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon-and-search operation, the police said. Four Army personnel, including two captains, were killed, and three others were injured during the firing in Rajouri district, police said.

A major and two jawans were among the injured Army personnel, and they were shifted to the Army’s Command Hospital in Udhampur, poliice added.

The firing in the region of Rajouri district resumed this morning, following an overnight halt. The highly forested region was cordoned off with the introduction of additional security forces to ensure terrorists involved in the encounter fail to escape.

Among the two terrorists killed earlier today, one was a Pakistani, who has been identified as Quari. They were killed in the ongoing encounter in the Kalakote area of Rajouri.

Quari is believed to be the mastermind of Dhangri and Kandi twin attacks, in which seven civilians were killed, and 14 others were injured. Sources told India Today that he was sent to Rajouri-Poonch to revive terrorism in the area.

Quari was an expert in IEDs, hiding in and operating from caves, and was also a trained sniper.