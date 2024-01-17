Antony Blinken describes conflict in Gaza as ‘gutwrenching’

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday described the conflict in Gaza as “gutwrenching”, saying that the solution lies in a Palestinian state with a government structure “that gives people what they want and works with Israel to be effective”.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Blinken said he could not think of a time in his career when there had been more global challenges, ranging from war in Gaza and Ukraine to tensions over Taiwan.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Blinken said, “The suffering breaks my heart…The question is what is to be done.”

Blinken said he could not think of a time in his career when there had been more global challenges, ranging from war in Gaza and Ukraine to tensions over Taiwan.

The Secretary of State also pressed for a central role for the US in discussions over how to bring about an end to the war in Gaza.

“There is a greater premium than ever on a US partnership,” Blinken said.

The war started on October 7 when Hamas terrorists stormed into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostages. Israel retaliated with counter-strikes and ground invasion in Gaza, killing more than 24,000 people.