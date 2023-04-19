Apple CEO Tim Cook to PM Modi: Committed to investing across India

New Delhi: A day after launching Apple’s first flagship store in Mumbai, CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

“We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future,”

In a Twitter post, Apple’s head said his company was committed to investing across the country.

“Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country,” Cook tweeted.

In a tweet, PM Modi said he was delighted to meet Tim Cook.

“An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India,” PM Modi tweeted.

On the second leg of his India visit, Tim Cook arrived in Delhi where he went around the crafts museum and the famous Lodhi Art district on Wednesday ahead of opening the company’s second official retail store in the country.

Cook, who began his India visit on April 17, met badminton greats including Pullela Gopichand and Saina Nehwal, visited Akanksha Foundation school that teaches children from low-income communities, and toured the Indian School of Design & Innovation in Mumbai.

Cook launched Apple’s flagship retail store in Mumbai on Tuesday, the first one in the country. Apple will be launching its second store–in Delhi’s Saket–on Thursday.