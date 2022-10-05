Army Cheetah chopper crashes near Tawang in Arunachal, one pilot killed

New Delhi: An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed on Wednesday near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh during a routine sortie.

One pilot succumbed to his injuries while the other was undergoing treatment.

Pilot, Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment, while the second pilot is undergoing medical treatment, according to the Army officials.

The incident occurred at around 10 AM when the helicopter crashed during a routine sortie in the forward areas of Tawang.

“With regret, we inform that one of the pilots, Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment. The second pilot is under medical treatment. The cause of the crash at this stage is not known. Details are being ascertained,” an official statement read.