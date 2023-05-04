Army Chopper crashes in J&K’s Kishtwar, 1 dead, 2 injured

Srinagar: An aviation technician died and two others were injured after an army chopper with three persons onboard crashed near Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 9:45 AM when the chopper was flying on a routine sortie from the Kishtwar helicopter towards Marwah when the mishap occurred. The chopper crashed after a technical fault, injuring the two pilots and a technician on board, officials told PTI.

Craftsman (Avn Tech) Pabballa Anil lost his life in the accident involving ALH MK III near Kishtwar in Jammu Kashmir today.

“An Army ALH Dhruv Helicopter crashed near Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir. Pilots have suffered injuries but are safe. Further details are awaited,” Army Officials said in a statement earlier today. A court of enquiry has also been ordered.

The pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing, it said.

“Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing. Immediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site,” the statement said.

The injured have been evacuated to command hospital, Udhampur, the Army said. The wreckage of the chopper was found in the Marusudar River, which flows in the Kishtwar district.