Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K’s Poonch Sector, 1 terrorist Killed

Poonch: The Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector on the intervening night of April 8 and 9. The Indian Army troops noticed a suspicious movement of a group of individuals along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian troops challenged the intruders and opened fire at them. One infiltrator was killed, while other intruders fled from the spot. They ran into the forest area. The security forces cordoned off the entire area and launched a search operation.

“On the intervening night of 8-9 Apr, alert troops of Indian Army detected some suspicious movement of a group of individuals. The individuals were challenged by Indian Army troops on own side of LoC, close to the fence.,” PRO Defence, Jammu said.

“On being intercepted, in the ensuing operations, one dead body has been seen & the other intruders ran into the forest area. Cordon of the area has been established and search operation is in progress,” the Defence PRO added.