Army foils infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Uri, 2 terrorist killed

Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, Army sources said.

Search and cordon operations were on in the area following the gunfight, Army sources said, adding that two terrorist were killed.

Army sources said a group of terrorists who were trying to cross into India were repulsed back due to effective firing by the Indian Army troops.

An exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and Army personnel along the LoC, they said.

Additional forces were rushed to the scene after the gunfight, Army sources further said.

Till reports last came in, intensive combing operation was on in the area by the security forces.