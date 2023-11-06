Arvind Kejriwal to run Delhi government from jail if arrested: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will run the Delhi government from jail if he is arrested in the coming days, referring to the summons sent to him by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case.

After Kejriwal was called for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the now-defunct Delhi liquor policy, the AAP alleged that this was a “conspiracy” by the Modi government to put Kejriwal in jail.

Talking to reporters about the meeting between AAP MLAs and Kejriwal, Delhi minister Atishi said all legislators told the Chief Minister not to resign from his post despite the ED summons.

“We told him not to resign as Delhi people have voted for Kejriwal. Even if he goes to jail, Arvind Kejriwal will continue to be the chief minister of Delhi,” Atishi said, adding that AAP will ask the court to conduct cabinet meetings in jail.