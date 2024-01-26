ASI’s ‘pre-existing temple’ finding: ‘Not final word’, says Gyanvapi mosque panel

Varanasi: The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which manages Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque situated adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, has reacted to the ASI survey report, saying the document is not a court judgment or “the final word”.

The Archaeological Survey of India said in its report that the mosque had been built on the remains of a large Hindu temple.

The Gyanvapi panel said they are studying the ASI survey report.

Mohd Yasin, the secretary of the committee, said, “This is just a report and not a ‘faisala’ (judgment). There are several kinds of reports. It is not the final word on the issue.”

He said the Muslim side would present their views when the Supreme Court hears the matter linked to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represents the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Masjid-Kashi Vishwanath temple case, on Thursday said ASI had found remnants of a temple inside the mosque.

He said the mosque had been built by Aurangzeb after demolishing a temple.

Jain also claimed remnants of the idols of Hindu gods were found in two basements during the survey.

Citing the report, Jain said several parts of the preexisting temple had been reused to build the mosque.

“The ASI has said that there existed a large Hindu Temple prior to the construction of the existing structure. This is the conclusive finding of the ASI,” he added.

“Existing architectural remains, decorated moldings on the walls, a large decorated entrance gate, a small entrance with a mutilated image, and birds and animals carved for decoration in and outside suggest that the western wall is the remaining part of a Hindu temple. The Arabic Persian inscription found inside a room mentions that the mosque was built in the 20th regnal year of Aurangzeb. Hence the preexisting structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century, Based on the scientific studies survey carried out, study of architectural remains, exposed features and artefacts inscriptions, art and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure,” he added.

The lawyer said the survey also found 32 inscriptions written in the Devanagari, Grantha, Telugu and Kannada scripts.