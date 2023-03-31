Assam CM dares Arvind Kejriwal to repeat in public what he uttered in Delhi Assembly

Guwahati: The Assam Chief Minister (CM) Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has challenged Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal ahead of his Guwahati visit on Sunday, April 2. He said that the Delhi CM should repeat what he utter on the floor of Delhi state Assembly.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati, the Assam CM openly challenged Arvind Kejriwal to show “is there any case or FIR against me in India? I wanted to file a case, but Arvind Kejriwal like a coward spoke against me inside Assembly. Let him come to Assam and say there is a case against me, and I will sue him right away. But he spoke in Assembly, I will challenge them to show a single case against me. Which case is against me?

Let Kejriwal come on April 2 and speak against me a single word that I am corrupt, next day I will file defamation and the same thing I have done against Manish, Kejriwal or whoever he was. You speak against me in assembly, where I am not there to defend. In entire India I have no cases against me except a few cases filed by few Congress people,” stated Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Responding to the comments, AAP Northeast in-charge Rajesh Sarma stated that Assam CM is worried regarding the arrival of Arvind Kejriwal in Assam. “See Himanta Biswa Sarma is worried that Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Assam. Where Arvind Kejriwal said is not important be it Delhi or Guwahati, important is whether whatever Arvind ji earlier spoke is right or wrong. Wasn’t their pressure against Himanat Biswa Sarm by ED or CBI when he left the Congress party? Assam people already know about it. If you ask people about scams, people will anyway have the answer. My request to Himanta Biswa Sarma is that don’t be afraid and if you do anything wrong, people will anyway question you,” said Rajesh Sarma.