Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gets threat from pro-Khalistan outfit

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister on Sunday got a threat from a pro-Khalisatan outfit. After the threat, the Assam Police has been put on high alert.

According to reports, a pro-Khalistani leader allegedly threatened Biswa in an audio clip.

Superintendents of Police of all districts have been alerted and security has been tightened in the state. In the purported audio clip, the man claimed to be Sikhs For Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The pro-Khalistani leader allegedly said, “This message is for Assam CM Himanta Sarma. Your government is harrassing and torturing pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Assam. And also torturing those who are in jail. Listen carefully CM Sarma, the fight is between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and Indian regime. Sarma you do not pray fall to this violence.”

He further added, “We are seeking liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation through a peaceful democratic process of Khalistan referendum. Sarma, if your government is going to torture and harass Sikhs, you will be held accountable.”

Notably, Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18, the day when the Punjab Police launched a major crackdown against him and his associates. Several aides of Amritpal have been taken to Assam’s Dibrugarh.