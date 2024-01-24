Assam CM mocks Rahul Gandhi for his ‘coal on stove’ remark

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his speech at a ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ rally in the north-eastern state.

In a fresh jibe, Sarma shared a clip of Rahul Gandhi’s speech from a rally in Dhubri where the Congress leader is heard speaking about preparing tea using “coal on a stove”.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma, “Coal on the stove? We were just getting over the idea of you making gold from potatoes when you put coal in the stove and left us confused. Are you out of your mind?”

At his party’s rally in Dhubri, Rahul Gandhi targeted the Assam Chief Minister, labelling him the “most corrupt” in the country.

He alleged that Himanta Sarma holds a stake in almost everything which is part of a citizen’s life.

Rahul Gandhi further said, “When you wake up in the morning and put coal on the stove to prepare tea, the profit from coal is that of your Chief Minister’s. The tea which you drink, its plantations and gardens belong to your chief minister. The newspaper that you read and the television that you watch are both owned by your chief minister.”

The Assam state leadership and the Congress MP have been at loggerheads, especially since the Rahul-led yatra entered its Assam leg after Manipur. The yatra, which aims to cover 14 states in around two months, spent a day in Arunachal Pradesh before re-entering Assam on Tuesday.