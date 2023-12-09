Assam govt’s nod for socio-economic survey of indigenous muslims

Guwahati: Assam government has now approved the socio-economic survey of the state’s indigenous Muslim population. The same was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier.

The Assam cabinet chaired by CM Sarma made several key announcements including the socio-economic survey. The decisions also include steps focusing on the welfare of the state’s indigenous minorities, setting up libraries and ethical treatment of animals while acknowledging traditions. The socio-economic assessment of indigenous Assamese Muslims will be conducted through the Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas.

“In today’s meeting of the Assam Cabinet we decided to ‘Conduct a socio-economic assessment of Assam’s indigenous minorities’, ‘Sanction Rs 259 cr to construct libraries across Assam’ and ‘Frame SOPs for traditional bullfights to ensure the well-being of the animals,” said CM Sarma on X.

The cabinet has also decided to rename the Directorate of Char Areas Development, Assam, as the Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas, Assam.