Atleast 29 injured during Jallikattu event in TN

New Delhi: As many as 29 people were injured during a Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai. The injured individuals were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College.

Jallikattu, also known as Yeruthazhuvuthal, is a bull-taming sport played in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal harvest festival.

The event this year began with much fanfare in the Pudukkottai district, which saw the active participation of hundreds of young men. In this sport, bulls are released into the sporting arena one after the other and, simultaneously, over a hundred tamers vie with each other to dominate the bulls. This generally takes place in large numbers on open ground.

The validity of this traditional bull-taming sport and bullock cart races was upheld by the Supreme Court in May last year.

In the order, the court held that the states’ acts were legally valid and directed the states to strictly ensure the safety and protection of animals under the law. The order was pronounced by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph against petitions, including one filed by animal rights body PETA, which had challenged the law that allowed the bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu.