Attempt made to suppress Netaji’s contribution in freedom struggle: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress after virtually unveiling a model of a proposed memorial dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. The memorial would be set up in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. PM Modi said that the memorial will infuse feelings of patriotism among people. Modi, on the occasion of Netaji’s 126th birth anniversary, also named 21 islands of the Union Territory after Param Vir Chakra awardees.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi alleged that efforts were made to suppress Netaji’s contribution towards freedom struggle, but entire nation remembering him today.

“Veer Savarkar and many other heroes who fought for the country were incarcerated in this land of the Andamans. When I visited Port Blair 4-5 years ago, I dedicated Indian names to the 3 main islands there. This land of Andaman is the land where the tricolour was hoisted for the first time. Where the government of independent India was formed for the first time. Today is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Bose. The country celebrates this day as Parakram Diwas,” said PM Modi.

He said that India First was the only resolution for all 21 Paramveers and today in the naming of these islands, their resolution has become immortal forever. “The potential of Andamans is huge. In the past 8 years, the country has made continuous efforts in this direction,” said PM Modi.

He further said, “Netaji’s memorial in Andaman and Nicobar Islands will infuse feelings of patriotism in hearts of people. People now visiting Andamans to learn our history (of freedom struggle). Entire country, right from Delhi and Bengal to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, paying tribute to Netaji, preserving heritage associated with him.”