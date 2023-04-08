Badly dressed girls look like ‘Shurpanakha’: Kailash Vijayvargiya

New Delhi: BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya kicked up a controversy by saying that girls in “bad dresses” look like “Shurpanakha” of the Ramayana. The BJP general secretary also said that he feels like slapping young people when he sees them in an intoxicated state.

“When I leave for home at night, I see educated young people and children under the influence of drugs….I feel like getting down (from the car) and slapping them five to seven times to sober them up,” the BJP leader said.

He made the controversial remarks at a religious function organised in Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman and Mahavir Jayanti on Thursday. A video of the BJP leader’s speech has been doing the rounds on social media.

In the viral clip, being widely circulated on internet, he is heard saying that women are seen as goddess but when they wear bad dresses they look like ‘Shurpanakha’.

“We see goddess in women. But (with) the kind of bad dresses the girls wear and move around, they do not embody goddess but look like Shurpanakha. God has given you good and beautiful body…..dress well, friends,” he said.