‘Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge’: Kharge on party’s PM face

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge arrived here on Wednesday to garner support for himself from the party leaders to vote in his favour in the AICC Presidential election.

On this occasion, when mediapersons asked Kharge who would be Congress Prime Ministerial face in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the veteran Congress leader said, There is a saying “Bakrid mein bachenge toh Muharram mein nachenge”. First, let these elections get over and let me become president, then we’ll see.

The election for the President of the All India Congress Committee will be held on October 17. Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge are in the fray for the top post. Both the leaders are currently visiting the states and appealing to the Congress leaders to vote in their favour.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mallikarjun Khargehas dismissed rumours that he is receiving the support of the Gandhi family in the ongoing party’s presidential election. Kharge made it clear that his name was not suggested by the party supremo Sonia Gandhi and dismissed the speculations of receiving any support from the party`s interim president or her family members.

He further said, “someone has spread this rumour to defame the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi and me. She has clearly stated that she will not participate in the party elections nor will she come in support of any candidate,” said Kharge.

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched an offensive against Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge over a video where the political veteran is heard mocking Muharram.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla posted the video of Kharge, who is one of the candidates contesting the Congress’s presidential poll in a week, strongly condemning his remarks. “Firstly, Muharram is not a celebration but a mourning! This is highly insulting to Muslims,” he tweeted.