Bandi Sanjay’s sexist remark on ED questioning K Kavitha raises storm

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has slammed state BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar for alleged derogatory remarks against party MLC K Kavitha after her questioning by Enforcement Directorate in Delhi Liquor policy case.

Soon after Bandi Sanjay’s remark, BRS workers staged a protest and burned the effigy of BJP leader. BRS followers gathered at Panjagutta in Hyderabad to protest against Bandi Sanjay’s statement.

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay had questioned whether “K Kavitha should be kissed if not punished when he was asked by journalists whether Kavitha would be arrested by ED or not.

As the outrage grew over his statement, Bandi Sanjay said his statement was being blown out of proportion.

“Some of the statements made by Bandi Sanjay Garu about three days ago are being blown out of proportion. This is a common phrase used in Telugu language which means if someone does crime, would you appreciate or punish. BRS party which is well aware of the dialect, is deliberately portraying it as a insult to woman’s modesty. This is a diversion tactic to create unrest in the state as CM’s daughter is summoned by Enforcement Directorate in Delhi Excise policy,” said a statement from Bandi Sanjay’s office.

K Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Telangana CM, is being questioned in Delhi on Saturday in connection with corruption in Delhi liquor case.

Meanwhile, cases has been registered against Bandi Sanjay over derogatory comments against K Kavitha. He has been booked under section 504 and 509 IPC at Banjara Hills Police Station.

Complaints were also lodged in Saidabad police station, Vanasthalipuram police station and Jubilee hills police station by BRS leaders. Complaints have also been lodged at Saidabad police station, Vanasthalipuram police station and Jubilee hills police station by BRS leaders.