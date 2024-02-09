Bareilly tense as Muslim cleric Tauqeer Raza detained

Lucknow: Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh witnessed protest on Friday as supporters of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, the head of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, came out on the roads after the police detained the Muslim leader for his ‘Jail Bharo’ (fill the jail) call over the Gyanvapi case.

There was palpable tension in the Shahmat Ganj area where stones were hurled, injuring one person, the police said. The District Magistrate said the police are probing the incident and will file a case.

Cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan had urged his followers to join him in surrendering to the police on Thursday as part of his ‘fill the jail’ movement over the Gyanvapi case.

The cleric also made provocative statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and others over the Haldwani violence. He said, ‘Dhami has gone mad. If you run a bulldozer on our houses, we will protect ourselves. We have the legal right, if you attack us, we will kill you. This is our legal right. Now we will not tolerate any bulldozer.’