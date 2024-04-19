Barring stray incidents of violence in Bengal, phase 1 of LS polls peaceful with 62.37% voting

New Delhi: Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections was held on Friday for 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories.

Violence was reported in some parts of West Bengal and Manipur and the voter turnout fell from the figure in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The ruling Trinamool Congress alleged BJP supporters of creating chaos and thrashing their party workers in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district, and even threatening voters.

Meanwhile, in Manipur, unknown miscreants fired near a polling station in Thamanpokpi and violence was also reported at Iroisemba polling station. Despite that, the voter turnout was among the highest in Manipur (68.62%) and Bengal (77.57%) when the polling concluded.

The BJP-led NDA is seeking a third consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the Opposition is hoping to turn the tables under the INDIA bloc. All eyes are on Tamil Nadu, where voting is underway in all 39 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP is hoping for a better turnout in the southern state where PM Modi has campaigned extensively.