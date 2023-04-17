Bathinda Police arrests Army jawan in military station firing

New Delhi: Bathinda Police on Monday arrested one Army jawan in connection with a military station firing incident in which four jawans were killed.

Four Indian Army jawans were killed in an early-morning firing incident that took place inside the Bathinda Military Station in Punjab on Wednesday. The Punjab Police registered an FIR against two unidentified men, who were reportedly wearing white kurta pyjamas, and carrying a rifle and an axe during the time of firing.

The four Army jawans were shot dead while they were sleeping near the barracks behind the officers’ mess at Bathinda military station early Wednesday. The firing took place around 4:35 am on Wednesday. Police had ruled out terror angle in the shooting.

A search operation was launched soon after the incident.

In a statement, the Army confirmed four deaths in the firing.