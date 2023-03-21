BBC documentary ‘international conspiracy against India’: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today slammed the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and termed it ‘an international conspiracy against India’. Sarma made the remarks while speaking in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The BBC documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’ features the Gujarat riots of 2002. Speaking at the Assembly, the Chief Minister stated that all allegations made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the documentary are false. He further added that the state government is moving a resolution against the British broadcaster.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also questioned the timing of the documentary’s release, stating that it was published when the G20 delegations came to Assam, and more than five meetings were fixed to be held in the state.

Launching a scathing attack against BBC, Sarma questioned their coverage of India’s history, including the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and asked if they criticized the British government when Kanaklata was murdered in Assam, or when Tileswari Barua of Dhekiajuli was shot and killed.

He noted that the Supreme Court has given a clean chit to PM Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case and expressed his disbelief at how the BBC could defame the Prime Minister of India.