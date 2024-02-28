BCCI announces new central contracts, drops Ishan and Iyer

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled its Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2023-24 season.

The prestigious Grade A+ category sees the retention of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja. These seasoned players continue to lead the pack with their exceptional skills and leadership on the field.

KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj have been rewarded with promotions to Grade A, reflecting their consistent performances and growing stature in international cricket. Meanwhile, the likes of R Ashwin, Mohd. Shami, and Hardik Pandya maintain their Grade A status.

Axar Patel’s shift from Grade A to Grade B grabs attention, indicating a reevaluation of player performances and team dynamics. The inclusion of Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yashasvi Jaiswal in this category further adds depth to the roster.

Grade C encompasses a diverse mix of emerging talents and seasoned campaigners. Noteworthy inclusions such as Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, and Prasidh Krishna highlight the emphasis on nurturing young talent alongside experienced campaigners.

The absence of Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan from the contracted players’ list raises eyebrows. The BCCI’s decision not to consider them for annual contracts in this round of recommendations has sparked debates and discussions within the cricketing fraternity.

Recommendations for fast bowling contracts underscore the importance of nurturing and incentivizing pace bowling talent in Indian cricket. Athletes like Akash Deep, Umran Malik, and Vidwath Kaverappa receive recognition for their potential and performances.