BCCI announces Test cricket incentive of up to Rs 45 lakh per match

New Delhi: In a bid to encourage players to prioritise Test cricket and reward consistent performances in the longest format of the game, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) on March 9 announced a landmark scheme.

Named as the “Test Cricket Incentive Scheme”, the board announced additional match fees for the senior men’s team players who put in the hard yards in whites.

Players who play more than 75 percent of the Tests in a season for India are set to receive Rs 45 lakh additional fee per Test match. Each Test cricketer is paid Rs 15 lakh match fee at the moment by the BCCI, the richest cricket board in the world.

The new scheme is effective from the 2022-23 season, meaning the board will hand out arrears to the Test regulars. An additional payout of Rs 40 crore has been allocated by the BCCI per season for the scheme.

“I am pleased to announce the initiation of the ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ for Senior Men, a step aimed at providing financial growth and stability to our esteemed athletes. Commencing from the 2022-23 season, the ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ will serve as an additional reward structure on top of the existing match fee for Test matches, set at INR 15 lakhs,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in his post on social media.

Players who play more than 75 percent of Tests in a season will be rewarded with an additional fee of Rs 45 lakh per match. Even those not in the playing XI in the said bracket will receive Rs 22.5 lakh as additional match fee per match.

The move comes days after BCCI secretary Jay Shah stressed contracted players to prioritise domestic tournaments, especially the Ranji Trophy.

“The ‘Test Cricket Incentive Scheme’ is a progressive move to acknowledge the significance of Test cricket. This pioneering initiative is intricately aligned with our broader vision, which is focussed around the promotion of Test cricket as the undisputed pinnacle of the sport. As we embark on this journey, we are not only recognizing the invaluable contributions of our players but also fostering an environment that values and prioritizes the essence of the traditional format of the game.

“This scheme is designed to inspire our cricketers to contribute their absolute best to the longer format of the game. It is a recognition of the unique challenges and demands that Test cricket poses, and through this initiative, we seek to not only reward excellence but also cultivate a renewed passion for the purest form of the sport,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said.

BCCI’s landmark move is seen as a step toward adding impetus to Test cricket at a time when franchise-based T20 leagues are dominating cricket calendar and offering lucrative options to players.