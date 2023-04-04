Be it Article 370, CAA or hijab, I opposed PM Modi but he was too generous: Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: Former Congress MP and political veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “too generous” despite all the hurdles he created to oppose him over Article 370, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or the hijab controversy. The veteran politician was speaking to news agency ANI on the sidelines of the launch of his autobiography – Azaad.

“I must give credit to Narendra Modi. For what I did to him, he was too generous. As the Leader of the Opposition, I did not spare him on any issue – be it Article 370 or CAA or hijab. I ensured some bills totally failedâ€æ But I must give him the credit that he behaved like a statesman, not taking revenge for any of that,” Azad told ANI.

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir has been accused by his former colleagues in the Congress of being “Modi-fied” following the prime minister’s emotional farewell speech in parliament for Azad.

Days after quitting the Congress after several decades, the chief and the founder of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party said he had assumed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be a “crude man” but he (the PM) showed humanity while recalling a terror incident during his farewell speech for Azad in the Rajya Sabha.

After Azad’s exit from the Congress, several leaders attacked him, citing PM Modi’s speech in which the teary-eyed prime minister praised Azad as a “true friend”.