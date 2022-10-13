Bengal teachers recruitment scam: ED seizes CD, letter mentioning Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate, that had arrested off late TMC legislator Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the West Bengal teachers recruitment scam, has reportedly collected several incriminating documents and digital evidence pointing to the involvement of several high-profile persons including the chief minister in the scam.

According to reports, the ED has also seized a letter suggesting money transfer in several bank accounts and a reference to the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – all pointing to the fact that huge money was taken from people in lieu of providing jobs to them.

The ED also claimed to have seized a CD allegedly containing the names and roll numbers of candidates picked for the state’s primary teachers’ exam among other key pieces of evidence in the multi-crore teacher’s recruitment scam.

Sources claim that the agency also claimed to have found a letter purportedly addressed to CM Mamata Banerjee confirming that 44 aspirants paid Rs 7 lakh each in return for a job and the said amount was allegedly collected by a TMC office bearer.

It may be recalled that the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Trinamool Congress legislator and former president of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), Manik Bhattacharya in connection with the multi-crore WBSSC recruitment irregularities scam.

In its first chargesheet that was presented before the special PMLA court last month, the ED named Manik Bhattacharya and also mentioned some crucial details on how he played a key role in the recruitment irregularities scam.

In its chargesheet, the agency also mentioned some telephonic communication between Bhattacharya and the former West Bengal education minister, Partha Chatterjee that clearly hinted towards the former WBBPE president`s involvement in the scam. Partha Chatterjee is already in judicial custody in the case.

ED sources said that Bhattacharya played a key role in increasing the actual number scored by ineligible candidates to accommodate them in the recruitment process.

“There are a host of other allegations, including illegal collection of money from individuals getting admission in Bachelor of Education colleges in the state. He also indulged in massive irregularities in the teachers` eligibility test for the recruitment of primary teachers in different state- run schools in West Bengal,” the ED officials said.