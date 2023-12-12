Bhajan Lal Sharma is new Rajasthan CM, Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa Dy CMs

Jaipur: The BJP today surprised everyone by making Bhajan Lal Sharma the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. The decision was taken during the BJP legislative party meeting held in Jaipur this evening in the presence of BJP observers Rajnath Singh, Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje proposed the name of Bhajan Lal Sharma. Sharma is a MLA from Sanganer assembly seat. Dudu MLA Dr Prem Chand Bairwa and Vidhyadhar Nagar MLA Diya Kumari have been appointed Deputy Chief Ministers.

Addressing media after the legislative party meeting, Union Defence Minister and party’s observer for Rajasthan, said, “Bhajanlal Sharma has been elected as the leader of the Rajasthan BJP Legislature Party. There will be two Deputy CMs- Diya Singh and Dr. Prem Chand Bairwa. Vasudev Devnani to be the Speaker.”

Surprisingly, 56-year-old Bhajan Lal Sharma is the first time MLA from the Sanganer assembly seat. He was holding the post of Mahamantri in Rajasthan BJP. Sharma belongs to Brahmin community. Sharma has long been associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP. With the finalisation of names of CM and Deputy CMs, the oath ceremony will be held on December 15. Notably, Bhajan Lal Sharma celebrates his birthday on December 15 as well.

Speaking to media after his elevation, Sharma said, “I would like to assure you that all the MLAs of Rajasthan will definitely meet the expectations that the people have with us, with the BJP. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will ensure holistic development of Rajasthan in all areas.”

Sharma along with Rajnath Singh, Diya Kumari, Pralhad Joshi and Prem Chand Bairwa met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan and staked claim to form the government in the state. While Diya Kumar hails from the Rajput community, Prem Chan Bairwa is from the SC community.

This is yet another surprise by the BJP and the decision is aimed at keeping the caste equations correct ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to be held in May 2024. Earlier, the BJP made a tribal leader CM of Chhattisgarh and an OBC leader Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP registered a historic mandate in Rajasthan in the recent held assembly polls by bagging 115 seats out of 199, leading to the ousting of the incumbent Ashok Gehlot government, while the Congress won 69 seats. Election to the Karanpur seat was not held due to the demise of the Congress candidate.