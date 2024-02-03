Bharat Ratna to former deputy PM Lal Krishna, declares PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, declared that Bharatiya Janata Party Leader Lal Krishna Advani will receive the highest civilian honor.

Addressing the public, PM Modi expressed his joy in announcing the conferment of Bharat Ratna to the former Deputy PM and Home Minister of India, highlighting his monumental contribution to the country’s development.

PM Modi also lauded Advani’s lifetime dedication to politics, emphasizing that his parliamentary interventions have consistently been exemplary and filled with rich insights.

“I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental,” wrote PM Modi

“His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights,” the PM added.

Earlier on January 23, the government announced to honour the former Bihar Chief Minister and great socialist leader, Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna. PM Modi had also expressed his happiness over the Centre’s move to felicitate the late Bihar politician with ‘Bharat Ratna.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that BJP’s veteran leader LK Advani will be conferred with the prestigious Bharat Ratna award, his family expressed happiness and thanked PM Modi for honouring the latter with the country’s highest honour.

Pratibha Advani, LK Advani’s daughter, was seen sitting with Advani at his residence in Delhi as she congratulated her father offering him a laddu.

LK Advani joined his hands and greeted the people.

“The entire family is very happy that ‘Dada’ (LK Advani) has received the country’s highest honour. Today I miss my mother the most because her contribution to his life, be it personal or political life is huge. When I told Dada, he was very happy and said that he spent his entire life in the service of his country. He thanked PM Modi and the people of the country for honouring him with such a big award,” Pratibha Advani said.

“He is very overwhelmed. He is a man of few words. But he had tears in his eyes. He was very happy even at the time of Pran Pratishtha of Ram temple. This was such a dream of his life for which he struggled and worked for a long time. His personality is such that when someone praises him, tears come to his eyes,” she added.