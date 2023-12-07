Bidhuri expresses regret over objectionable remark against Danish Ali

New Delhi: BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday said he regretted his ‘objectionable’ remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali made during a Lok Sabha session on September 21.

During a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee today, which heard both leaders separately, Bidhuri also said Union minister Rajnath Singh had conveyed his regret in the House for the BJP MP’s statements, , sources said.

The committee had called Ramesh Bidhuri (for using an anti-Muslim slur) and Danish Ali (for improper conduct during Chandrayaan-2 discussion in the House) to give oral evidence on December 7.

Ramesh Bidhuri had made certain derogatory remarks, later expunged from records, targeting BSP member Danish Ali on September 21 when he was speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

At the time, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he had not heard the remarks and urged the Chair to delete them from the proceedings if they had hurt the opposition members.

Congress member K Suresh, who was in the Chair, said he had already directed the officials to expunge the remarks.

“I express regret if the opposition is hurt by the remarks made by the member,” the defence minister said, following which the opposition members appreciated his gesture by thumping the desks.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had referred the MPs’ complaints on the issue involving Bidhuri’s use of objectionable words against Danish Ali to the Privileges Committee in September.