Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has no issues with Rahul Gandhi’s PM candidature

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday made it clear that he had “no problems” with the Congress, his ally in the state, pushing for Rahul Gandhi as Prime Ministerial candidate for the next general elections.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function here, the JD(U) leader also reiterated that he was “not a claimant” for the top post though he reaffirmed his commitment to galvanising parties opposed to the BJP with which he had snapped ties nearly five months ago.

Kumar was responding to queries from journalists about the recent averment of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath that Gandhi will be the “opposition’s PM face” in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Friday said Rahul Gandhi will be the opposition’s prime minister candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Nath lauded Gandhi for leading the Congress’ countrywide Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying he is not doing politics for power but for the common people of the country.

“As far as the 2024 Lok Sabha election is concerned, Rahul Gandhi will not just be the face of the opposition but will be its prime ministerial candidate too,” he said.

Nath also said that no one in the history of the world has undertaken such a long ‘padayatra’. No family other than the Gandhi family has given so many sacrifices for the country, the Congress leader said. “Rahul Gandhi does not do politics for power, but for the people of the country who make anyone sit in power,” he said.