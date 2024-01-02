Bihar CM Nitish Kumar receives invite for Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration

New Delhi: In a significant development, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar has been invited to attend the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, 2024.

The invite, extended by Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust, comes amidst ongoing controversy over the restrictive guest list for this momentous event.

Chaupal disclosed that their initial visit to Nitish Kumar was informal, causing some confusion. However, a formal letter has now been dispatched, seeking an appointment to personally extend the invitation. Chaupal emphasized the importance of obtaining the Chief Minister’s permission before proceeding with the meeting. “Yesterday we had gone to meet him. We had not given prior information that we would be coming, so he left for some programme. Today we have sent him a letter (for an appointment) and after getting permission, we will meet him and invite him,” Chaupal stated.

Chaupal urged citizens to refrain from flocking to Ayodhya on January 22, emphasizing the challenges it poses for security and management. He clarified that only those with invitations should attend, with a cap of 6,500 people for the event. “6500 people will be inducted on 22 January.

Each and every citizen of the country has been invited to Ayodhya for the Ram temple inauguration. Just for the 22nd event, only the people with invitations should come to Ayodhya,” he said.