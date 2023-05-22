Bill on nationwide census in upcoming Parliament session, says Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the central government would table a new bill on the nationwide census in the upcoming Parliament session.

The home minister said that the bill would facilitate online entry of data and provide for a mechanism that would incorporate all the information related to the census.

He said the new bill would give impetus to the core developmental plans of the government as it would factor in all the aspects of the census. The census register is likely to assist the concerned departments in gathering sufficient information.

“New nationwide census will be precise and effective, unlike the censuses that were carried out in the last 70 years. Due to inaccurate information, the right budget couldn’t be prepared in a time-bound manner,” said the home minister while speaking at an event in Delhi on Monday.

In 2019, the central government rolled out its Census 2021 plans and allocated Rs 8,754.23 crore for it and 3.3 million enumerators were to be mobilised for data collection. It was to be carried out in two phases — the first from April to September 2020 and the second in February 2021.

But the operation was postponed due to the sudden outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. And it’s most likely that there would be no census this year too, with hints being dropped that Census 2021 – the first digital one — will be done only after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Call it a treasure trove of info or a vast mine of information, the census encapsulates everything from literacy levels, education, housing, household amenities, migration, urbanisation, fertility and mortality, language, religion, disability, and other socio-cultural and demographic data — age, gender and marital status. It is the largest repository of the nation’s people. It is also a source of primary data at the village, town, and ward levels.

During the census process, workers visit every house and fill up forms, which are transported to data processing centres for digitisation and analysis. However, now the workers will go door-to-door with tablets or smartphones and will enter information into a portal directly.