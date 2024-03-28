BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, joins BJP, may contest from Cuttack

New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) stalwart Bhartruhari Mahtab, who recently severed ties with his longtime party, the BJD, made a significant move by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday here.

There appears to be clear indication that Mahtab is contemplating a bid in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Cuttack, the seat he represents in the Lok Sabha.

Mahtab’s decision to bid adieu to BJD, where he held a prominent position as a Member of Parliament, was marked by the submission of his resignation letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

With an illustrious record spanning six consecutive terms representing the Cuttack Lok Sabha constituency, Mahtab’s parliamentary prowess has been widely recognized. His contributions were honoured with the prestigious ‘Sansad Ratna’ award for four consecutive years from 2017 to 2020, a testament to his exceptional performance in parliamentary debates.

Mahtab’s defection to the BJP reflects a broader trend of political realignment in Odisha, where several prominent BJD figures have recently crossed over to the BJP camp. Among the notable defections are a close relative of BJD organizing secretary PP Das and renowned Odia actor Arindam Roy, underscoring the shifting dynamics within the state’s political landscape.

Odisha’s political landscape is poised for further upheaval as the state gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With 21 parliamentary constituencies and a history of intense electoral contests, the political stakes are high for all major parties, particularly the incumbent BJD, the surging BJP, and the resurgent Congress.