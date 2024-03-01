BJP accuses Siddaramaiah govt of changing narrative on Bengaluru blast

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejasvi Surya on Friday accused the Congress government of Karnataka of changing its narrative on the blast that took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, injuring 10 people.

He said that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must allow the investigation agencies to do their job without any interference. He also questioned the government’s intentions over the incident.

Tejasvi Surya, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru South, posted on X, “At first, they tried the narrative of cylinder blast. Now, they are trying the narrative of business rivalry. Why can’t the Congress Govt allow the investigation agencies to do their job? Why preempt? Why prompt? Vote Bank compulsions? CM Siddaramaiah must give free hand to investigate and give clear answers to people of Bengaluru.”

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, State Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and DGP Alok Mohan visited the blast site in the Whitefield area for inspection. A team of National Investigation Agency also reached the spot to probe the incident.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that the culprits behind the blast at Rameshwaram Cafe will be caught and punished, and asked the opposition parties to not politicize the matter.

He told the reporters in Mysuru, “CCTV footage from the cafe is being examined. It has come to be known that someone had left a bag at the cafe. The accused in the incident will be punished.” He also said that “multiple explosions have also taken place in the previous governments,” and added, “This incident has happened in our government. Disciplinary and strict action will be taken against those who involved. Politics should not be done in this matter.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader PC Mohan expressed his concern over the blast and urged the authorities to investigate and ensure the safety of the citizens. He posted on X, “Concerned to hear about the mysterious blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru Central Parliamentary Constituency. My thoughts are with the affected individuals and their families. Urging authorities to investigate and ensure the safety of all citizens. Stay safe, Bengaluru.”

A security guard who was working at the Rameshwaram Cafe at the time of the blast said, “I was standing outside the cafe. Many customers had come to the hotel. Suddenly there was a loud sound and a fire broke out, causing injuries to the customers inside the hotel.”

The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually very crowded during lunch hours.