BJP candidate injured in shooting during MP Assembly election

New Delhi: A BJP candidate and an AAP supporter were wounded after some unknown persons fired shots in Mehgaon Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind on Friday, news agency ANI quoted police as saying.

A police team arrived at the scene after getting the information about the incident.

The voting for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly started at 7 am on Friday. The voters have the option to vote till 6 pm, except for some areas in Balaghat, Mandla and Dindori districts where the voting will end at 3 pm. About 42,000 polling stations have webcasting facilities.

Nearly 700 units of the central forces and two lakh state police personnel have been deployed for the security during the election.