BJP Chief JP Nadda welcomes Chirag Paswan to NDA fold

New Delhi: In a significant development, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday decided to be a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Confirming the development, the BJP on Monday said that Chirag Paswan has decided to join the NDA alliance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. BJP chief JP Nadda, who met Chirag Paswan in Delhi, welcomed him into the “NDA family”. The development comes a day ahead of the ruling National Democratic Alliance meeting.

Paswan also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and described his discussion on the issues related to the alliance with BJP as “positive”. Nadda had earlier invited Chirag Paswan to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting that is scheduled to be held on July 18.

The meeting in the national capital will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The LJP (Ram Vilas), significantly, is in alliance with the BJP at the Centre. It even holds a seat in the Lok Sabha, the Lower House of Parliament.

Leaders of 38 parties have confirmed their participation in a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to be held in the national capital on Tuesday, Nadda said. Addressing a press conference, Nadda said that the NDA constituents are upbeat due to the ‘positive impact’ of the Narendra Modi government’s schemes and policies. “NDA’s reach and scope have increased over the years,” the BJP national president said.

The NDA meeting will see the presence of a host of existing and new BJP allies as the ruling party has worked overtime in recent weeks and months to seal fresh alliances and win back those who had quit the ruling combine.

Parties such as AIADMK of Tamil Nadu and Pawan Kalyan’s Jan Sena of Andhra Pradesh are among the other parties that will be present in the meeting, besides a number of them from northeast states and other parts of the country.