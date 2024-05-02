BJP fields Brij Bhushan’s son from Kaiserganj seat

New Delhi: The BJP has released yet another list on Thursday in which Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son Karan Bhushan has been given the ticket from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat.

For Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat, the name of UP government minister Dinesh Pratap Singh has been announced.

In Kaiserganj, keeping Brij Bhushan’s clout in mind, the BJP decided to field his son whereas Dinesh Pratap Singh is said to have considerable influence in the Rae Bareli area the party has put its faith on his candidature from the seat considered to be Nehru-Gandhi bastion.

Karan Bhushan is currently the President of the UP Wrestling Association, having previously served as its Vice President. Karan Bhushan, 34, is a national double trap shooter who studied business management in Australia.