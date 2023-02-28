BJP-led NDA will form govt in all 3 Northeastern States’: Assam CM

New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed confidence that there would be no hung assemblies in the three northeastern states – Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya – that recently went to polls and that the coalition led by his party BJP will form the government there.

“There won’t be a hung assembly in any northeastern state. NDA will form govt in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya,” Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister, who is also the NEDA convenor, further said that “Tripura will have a BJP CM, Nagaland will have a coalition government while that of Meghalaya will be decided as per seats won by the BJP.”

Sarma also said, “No NDA partners will go into any alliance with either Congress or the Trinamool Congress. There will be no hung assembly. The NDA will form the government in all three states.”

Sarma’s remarks came a day after exit polls predicted that the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance would retain power in Nagaland. The exit polls showed while BJP has a clear edge over its rivals in Tripura, it predicted a close race in Meghalaya. The outcome of exit polls was telecast by news channels after the conclusion of polling in Meghalaya and Nagaland on Monday.