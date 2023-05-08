BJP moves EC against Sonia Gandhi for ‘Karnataka sovereignty’ remark

Bengaluru: The BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over her statement that her party will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s “reputation, sovereignty or integrity.”

Karnataka’s ruling party – BJP – has requested the poll body to issue orders for the registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi.

Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Hubballi, Sonia Gandhi on Saturday made a scathing attack on the BJP and said, “Karnataka and the rest of the country cannot make progress without getting rid of the ruling party’s “loot, lies, ego and hatred”.

Sonia Gandhi was flanked on the stage by Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who recently quit BJP over the denial of ticket and joined the party.

Later, Congress, while referring to Gandhi’s speech at Hubballi, shared a tweet and said that the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson “sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas.” It also posted pictures of her speaking at the public meeting. “Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka’s reputation, sovereignty or integrity,” a tweet from the party’s handle read.

Describing this statement as “shocking and unacceptable”, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who filed the complaint, said Sonia Gandhi has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and requested the EC to take stringent action against her for making “such a statement.” Karandlaje, Convener of the BJP Election Management Committee, also requested the EC to issue directions to register an FIR against her and take exemplary punitive action.

“Today we gave a complaint against Sonia Gandhi to Election Commission. She gave a speech in Hubbali in which she talked about the sovereignty of Karnataka. We use sovereignty for the country. She is heading the ‘Tukde-Tukde’ gang. We demanded that FIR should be registered against her,” Union Minister & BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje told ANI.