BJP MP claims Lokpal ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday claimed that the Lokpal had ordered a CBI probe against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on his complaint of alleged corruption by her. In response, the Trinamool MP welcomed the probe but asked the CBI to first file a case against the alleged Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Nishikant Dubey said, “On my complaint, Lokpal today ordered a CBI inquiry against accused Mahua Moitra for indulging in corruption at the cost of national security.”

However, there is no confirmation of a CBI probe being ordered by the Lokpal yet.

Shortly after Dubey’s tweet, Mahua Moitra said in a post on X, “CBI needs to first file FIR on Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam. National security issue is how dodgy FPI owned (inc Chinese & UAE) Adani firms buying Indian ports & airports with @HMOIndia clearance. Then CBI welcome to come, count my shoes.”

Nishikant Dubey has accused Mahua Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

Mahua Moitra has denied these allegations, calling it a political vendetta against her by the ruling BJP.

The matter is being looked into by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha.