BJP MP jabs Mahua Moitra over ‘Dubai’ instead of ‘Dubey’ typo in reply to ethics body

New Delhi: The ongoing verbal exchange between Nishikant Dubey and Mahua Moitra escalated as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader took another jab at Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, referring to her as “Dubai didi” in connection with the cash-for-query row.

Reacting to Mahua Moitra’s response to the Ethics Committee of Parliament seeking cross-examination of businessman Darshan Hiranandani, the BJP MP also pointed out that witnesses are protected from “court-kachehri’ (legal proceedings)”.

“Dubai didi has sought cross-examination of some people. Under the Lok Sabha rules, especially referencing page 246 of the Kaul-Shakdher book, witnesses are protected from court proceedings and legal hassles. What Dubai didi says holds true. When it comes to matters of national security and corruption, this is where the groundwork is being laid,” Nishikant Dubey said in a tweet in Hindi.

Furthermore, mocking Mahua Moitra for what appeared to be a typological error, Dubey said that the TMC leader was so “intoxicated with Dubai” that she misspelled his name in the letter as ‘Dubai’ instead of ‘Dubey’.

“The accused MP is so drunk with Dubai that even my name has been changed to Dubai in the letter written to the Chairman of the Ethics Committee. ‘Mohtarma’ (Madam) has described her mental condition by changing my name to ‘Dubai’. Oh my fate,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Mahua Moitra, in her reply to the Lok Sabha ethics panel’s summons, sought for more time to appear before it due to her commitments in West Bengal till November 4. The panel is probing Nishikant Dubey’s cash-for-query allegations levelled against Mahua Moitra.

“I represent the state of West Bengal where Durga Puja is the biggest festival. I am already committed to attending numerous pre-scheduled Vijaya Dashami Sammelans/meetings (both government and political) in my constituency from 30th October to 4th November 2023 and cannot be in Delhi on 31st October 2023,” the letter by Mahua Moitra read.

In view of businessman Darshan Hiranandani’s affidavit, in which he claimed that she received costly gifts and home renovations in exchange for raising parliamentary questions, Moitra insisted that the panel summons him for a deposition.

“An affidavit notarised at the Indian High Commission in Dubai on 20/10/2023 was submitted on a suo moto basis to the Committee and released publicly to the media by Shri Darshan Hiranandani. Shri Hiranandani in a public interview expressed his willingness to appear before the committee. His affidavit available in the public domain, is extremely scant on detail and provides no actual inventory of what he has allegedly given me,” Moitra wrote.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations and in keeping with the principles of natural justice, it is imperative that I am allowed to exercise my right to cross-examine Shri Hiranandani,” the letter read further.