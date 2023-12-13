BJP MP Pratap Simha briefs Lok Sabha Speaker about intruders

New Delhi: BJP MP Pratap Simha today met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and briefed him about the visitors’ passes issued to the intruders who breached Parliament’s security today. Since the passes were issued on behalf of Simha, opposition MPs have been demanding his suspension citing the serious security breach that could have endangered the lives of Parliamentarians.

MP Simha met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in the latter’s chambers and briefed him about the accused. He told the Speaker that the accused’s father belongs to his constituency and was requesting for visitor’s pass to visit the new Parliament. The BJP MP said that the accused’s father was constantly in touch with his PA and his office to get the pass to visit Parliament. Simha said that he had no further information about the accused.

Two men jumped into the MP’s sitting area from visitor’s gallery today and fired smoke canister having coloured gas. However, the MPs intercepted him and even thrashed one of the accused.

On the other hand, two protestors — Neelam (42) and Amol (25) — protested outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. However, all four were detained later. Delhi Police sources told ANI that initial investigations revealed that all four people and one unidentified fifth person came from outside the national capital and stayed at the residence of a man in Gurugram.