BJP on Revanth Reddy’s ‘DNA’ remark: ‘Cong leaders trying to divide country’

New Delhi: BJP on Thursday attacked the Congress after ‘DNA’ ‘ remark’ by Revanth Reddy, who was sworn in as the Telangana Chief Minister today, resurfaced.

Reddy had commented on his opponent and former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and said the latter’s “DNA is from Bihar”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “There is a strange plan going on by Congress leaders to divide the country. North-South is being started. Telangana CM (Revanth Reddy) said that ‘our DNA is better than Bihar’s DNA’ and that CM Rao who was defeated had parts of Bihar in his DNA because his ancestors came from the same caste as Nitish Kumar.”

The BJP leader added that another Congress leader had alleged that there is a “North-South” divide in the country. “To what lows will the Congress party stoop to make itself stay relevant?” asked Prasad.

Soon after the election results showed a turning point on December 3, Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty said on X: “The South-North boundary line getting thicker and clearer.” He later deleted the post.

Prasad said that the top Congress leadership — Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had gone to attend Revanth Reddy’s oath-taking ceremony, but they did not make him withdraw his statement before he was sworn in.

The BJP leader said the Congress must not engage in politics on the cultural and social unity of the country. He further asked JDU leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar why he was silent on the remarks made by Revanth Reddy.

Ravi Shankar Prasad also alleged that Rahul Gandhi decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Amethi, which is in the North, to Wayanad in Kerala because the Muslim and Christian population is greater there.