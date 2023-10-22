BJP revokes Telangana party MLA T Raja Singh’s suspension

New Delhi: With its eye on Telangana assembly election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today lifted the suspension of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh.

This decision came in response to his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the party. The suspension had been imposed following a controversy sparked by his comments against Prophet Muhammad in August.

“Under suspension, the Central Disciplinary Committee of the party issued a show cause notice to you. This refers to your reply to the show cause notice. Your reply and explanation offered therein have been considered by the committee. Basis your reply, the committee has decided to revoke your suspension forthwith,” Om Pathak, member secretary of the party’s Central Disciplinary Committee, said in a notification.

Shortly after his suspension, Singh expressed confidence that the BJP would reinstate him and allow him to run as the party’s candidate in the Telangana Assembly elections for the Goshamahal constituency.

Additionally, he had categorically stated that he had no intention of joining either the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) or the Congress party.