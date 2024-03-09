BJP-TDP-Jana Sena seat-sharing finalised for Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: The BJP, Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena announced on Saturday that they will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections together.

A joint statement issued by BJP chief JP Nadda, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan said, “The modalities of seat sharing will be deliberated within a day or two.”

TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu told India Today TV that the identification of the individual seats will take place over the days ahead and the final numbers will be announced in a day or two.

The TDP chief may also hold a mega rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month.

The deal between the three parties was finalised around midnight on Friday, a day after Naidu, JP Nadda, Pawan Kalyan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting.

The meeting was held at Amit Shah’s residence on Thursday night and went on for more than an hour and a half.

According to the deal, the Jana Sena and BJP are likely to get nearly eight seats, out of the total 24 Lok Sabha seats.

For the Andhra Pradesh assembly, the two parties are likely to get between 28 and 32 seats, sources said.

The TDP will get the rest of the assembly seats, they said.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies.