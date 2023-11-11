BJP to ban religious conversion in Chhattisgarh if voted to power: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said ‘forced’ religious conversion will be banned in Chhattisgarh if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the state.

Addressing a rally in Sitapur constituency of poll-bound Chhattisgarh, the senior BJP leader said that it was a matter of concern that “rampant religious conversions” take place in the state.

“Why should anyone be converted by being lured? If the BJP comes to power we will put a ban on such conversions,” Rajnath Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He also alleged that the law and order situation in the state collapsed after Congress was elected to power in 2018.

“Offences like murder have become a common thing. Daughters of several families have gone missing, which is a major challenge. Human trafficking and the drug trade are on the rise. It has become necessary to uproot the Congress from the state,” said the Defence Minister.

He hit out at the Congress government in the state and said the party calls itself a ‘hero’ but it is ‘zero’ in bringing developments.

“The Congress government has not done a single development work in the state. If the report card of this government is sought from the people, then it will be ‘zero bate sannata’ on the report card,” Rajnath Singh said.

He slammed Congress leaders and said, “They are not heroes. They are zeroes. Time has come to bid them farewell in the elections.”

The Defence Minister also said Left Wing Extremism will be eliminated in the next three to four years if the BJP comes to power in the state.

The BJP has fielded Ram Kumar Toppo, a former CRPF personnel, from the Sitapur seat. He will go against the Congress candidate and incumbent state minister Amarjeet Bhagat.