BJP will win 125-130 seats, says BS Yediyurappa

New Delhi: Despite reports of rebellion by senior leaders, former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa has exuded confidence that his party BJP will win 125-130 sats out of the 159 seats declared by the party in the high-stakes assembly elections in the state next month.

Speaking to reporters, BSY said, “Out of 159 seats that were announced yesterday, we will win 125-130 seats. We are happy with the announcement. We will form govt in Karnataka.”

The Karnataka BJP veteran and Lingayat strongman also dismissed reports that the dissent brewing within the party will hamper the outcome of the elections and assured that all issues will be resolved soon.

Referring to the denial of the ticket to former CM Jagadish Shettar, BS Yediyurappa also stated that it is almost certain that he will be given a party ticket to contest elections no matter what. “99% Jagadish Shettar will be given an election ticket,” Yediyurappa said.

The saffron party is said to be facing severe opposition from its own leaders after the party denied tickets to heavyweights in the favour of fresh faces. The saffron party, while announcing the first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday, said it was a “carefully crafted list” to strike a balance between “experience and new vigour”.

BJP MLC and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi announced his resignation, and former CM Jagadish Shettar has also stated that he will contest elections no matter what. After tendering his resignation, a visibly miffed Savadi said: “I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone.”