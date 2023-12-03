BJP will win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the BJP would win all of Karnataka’s 28 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, after the results of the assembly polls on Sunday showed the party taking a significant lead in three of four states, for which counting is underway.

Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda for the imminent victory in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly polls, Yediyurappa credited them for BJP’s performance.

While the BJP has a clear lead in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, Congress is ahead in Telangana as per latest trends on Sunday.

The Lingayat strongman said it was now repeatedly getting clear that there is no opposition to BJP to rule the country, either in the Congress or any other party. “These (assembly) election results have laid a foundation for Congress to bite the dust,” he added.

“After these results, we will make a sincere effort to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and gift it to Prime Minister Modi, ” Yediyurappa told reporters.

Yediyurappa said he would travel across Karnataka to campaign after the current Karnataka legislative assembly session in Belagavi gets over.

He also said that his son BY Vijayendra is getting a rousing welcome in all parts of the state after becoming state president, which is an indication of the trust built among people.

Apart from its excellent showing in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Yediyurappa said, the BJP has performed well in Telangana in 10 seats. Counting is still underway and the BJP currently leads in eight seats in the southern state.