‘BJP’s doors are shut forever for Nitish Kumar’s JDU’: Amit Shah

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would never form an alliance with Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JDU), said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday while lashing out at the Nitish Kumar-led government during his rally in Bihar’s Newada.

“If someone has any doubt that BJP will take JDU back into NDA after election results, then I want to make it clear that BJP’s doors are shut for them (JDU) forever,” the Union Home Minister stated.

Shah slammed the JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar. He exuded confidence in forming the government after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “After 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this government will collapse and BJP will form the government,” the Union Minister stated.

He said that Kumar would not become Prime Minister and also exuded confidence in winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 Parliamentary polls. “Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM) won’t become Prime Minister. People of the country have decided that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time…People of Bihar have decided that Modiji’s Lotus will bloom on all 40 (LS) seats,” Shah said.

He added, ” Give full majority to PM Modi in 2024 elections and elect a BJP govt in 2025 state elections, rioters will be hung upside down.”

Shah also lashed out at the Bihar government over the incident of violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif during the Ram Navami festival. “The government which has jungle raj’s Lalu Prasad Yadav’s party, can that govt bring peace in Bihar? Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM) sat in the lap of Lalu Prasad Yadav due to hunger for power, we will uproot the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government,” the Union Minister added.

Earlier in the day, Shah spoke to Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar and took stock of the situation in the state in the wake of the violence during Ram Navami celebrations. Meanwhile, fresh violence erupted in parts of Bihar on Saturday night. As many as six people were injured handling illegal explosives at a private residence in Rohtas.